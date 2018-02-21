PHOTOS: The life of Billy Graham

American Evangelist Billy Graham sings a song with a group of Chinese schoolchildren while on a visit to the Great Wall in Beijing, China on Friday, April 15, 1988. Graham, who has toured more than 6 countries, is making his first trip to China. (AP Photo)

Rev. Billy Graham poses in front of the Brandenburg Gate, March 8, 1990. Graham is staying in the Berlin for a rally he will hold by the Berlin Wall in front of the Reichstag. (AP Photo/Mathias Krause)

The Rev. Billy Graham quiets the crowd during the second day of his Mission San Diego revival at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego Friday, May 9, 2003. Over 50,000 people attended the first day of the four-day revival. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Former President George W. Bush, left, greets evangelist Billy Graham as Laura Bush looks on as they met for a brunch prior to a book signing at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., on Monday, Dec. 20, 2010. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

American evangelist Billy Graham speaks to over 100,000 Berliners at the Olympic Stadium in Germany, June 27, 1954. (AP Photo)

Cars line up outside the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018 to pay respects to Rev. Billy Graham. Graham, who transformed American religious life through his preaching and activism, becoming a counselor to presidents and the most widely heard Christian evangelist in history, has died. Spokesman Mark DeMoss says Graham, who long suffered from cancer, pneumonia and other ailments, died at his home in North Carolina on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. He was 99. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

CHARLOTTE, NC - MAY 31: (L-R) Franklin Graham, Billy Graham, and former U.S. Presidents George H. W. Bush, Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton bow their heads in prayer during the Billy Graham Library Dedication Service on May 31, 2007 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Approximately 1500 guests attended the private dedication ceremony for the library, which chronicles the life and teachings of Evangelist Billy Graham. Former U.S. Presidents Clinton, Carter and Bush made short speeches during the dedication ceremony. (Photo by Davis Turner/Getty Images)