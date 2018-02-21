LIVE: Pres. Trump hosts students in ‘listening session’

CLICK HERE TO WATCH IN APP

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House says President Donald Trump will host students from the Florida high school recovering from a mass shooting during a “listening session.”

The White House says Trump will “host a conversation on how to improve school safety.” Also in attendance will be people from groups representing survivors of the Sandy Hook and Columbine shootings.

Local parents, students and teachers will participate, as will Vice President Mike Pence and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

The administration is seeking to respond to the shooting in Parkland that left 17 dead. The White House says Trump “looks forward to an open discussion on how we can keep our students safe.”