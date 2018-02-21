Program could let students make up snow days at home

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Some students in our area have to go back to class, to make up time missed from snow days. Now, a new pilot program in South Carolina could eventually let them make up their work at home, online.

The State newspaper reports, it’s part of a proposal in the 2018-2019 state budget. The Education Oversight Committee plans to pick schools to test it out starting this fall. The committee says the state would work with schools who don’t have online work available for students.