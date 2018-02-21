Upstate residents remember Rev. Billy Graham

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – People across the Carolinas are remembering Reverend Billy Graham, including folks in the Upstate.

“The world needs more people like that,” said Sheila Burnett, who we caught up with in downtown Spartanburg. “He means a lot to this area.”

She said her memories of reverend graham date back to her teenage years, and she knows personally how his mission can change lives.

“I even have a sister that gets his magazine. My daughter gives it to her as a gift,” said Burnett. “That’s how she became a Christian is reading that magazine.

It’s a message Burnett said she’s followed for years, believing the words he preached.

“I’ve been to his library. I’ve been to his crusades,” she said. “Everybody has learned a lot from him. Billy Graham is just an icon.”

Reverend Graham’s Legacy has touched many churches in the Upstate, including the Spartanburg County Baptist Network.

“We’ll mourn his loss but with his passing he’s also attained the ultimate prize he has for decades encouraged others to receive,” said Cameron Wooten with the Spartanburg County Baptist Network. “you think about his son Franklin Graham and his ministry and Samaritan’s purse and the shoe boxes they collect millions of shoe boxes to go around the world at Christmas to provide gifts, so many things are still happening today with other people because of who he was and what he was committed to.”

There are many personal connections living on through memories.

“Being a Christian, I know exactly what he’s feeling and saying because you can tell if someone is showing their faith,” said Burnett. “The world needs more people like that.”