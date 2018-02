For Lillis Family, Olympic experience about more than winning - The journey to PyeongChang has been more difficult than the family ever could have imagined because of the passing of 17-year-old Michael Li…

Shib sibs make history with bronze medal in ice dancing in PyeongChang - The ice dancing duo known as the "Shib Sibs" claimed the bronze medal Tuesday morning in PyeongChang at the 2018 Winter Olympics ice dancing…

SCAHOF 2018 Class Includes Allen, Meyer - Former basketball star Ray Allen has been elected to the South Carolina Athletic Hall Of Fame

Monday’s High School Basketball - Woodmont and Wade Hampton advanced to the 5A upper state girls final

Why the heck would a curler dope? - In a story headlined “Bemused curlers ask ‘why would anyone dope in our sport?’” Reuters wonders “Why would an athlete in one of the Winter …

Fergie’s NBA All-Star Game national anthem confuses, amuses - Fergie tried something different with her national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game, and not everybody was cheering.