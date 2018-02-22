Bar ordinance that limits business hours in Gvl Co enforced Mar. 1st

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – On March 1st, a controversial ordinance will go into affect.

In January, Greenville County Council passed a law that requires businesses that serve alcohol to close from 2 A.M. to 6 A.M.

On Thursday afternoon, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office held a meeting with the Department of Health and Environmental Control, Labor and Licensing, the State Law Enforcement Division, and bar owners to discuss how that ordinance will be enforced.

The new law includes bars, restaurants, night clubs, private and non-profit clubs, and even room service at hotels. Deputies also wanted to make it clear that none of those establishments would be grandfathered in under any former laws.

“This is the new law,” said Lt. Mike Decker, who oversees the Community Patrol division of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. “This is the reality.”

Council says they passed the ordinance because of a public safety concern. In 2017, Greenville County deputies responded to more than 200 calls between the hours of 2 and 6 a.m. at nearly 20 establishments that are open late.

“You have people who have already been drinking, and then they’re going to a different place, and they sort of became hot beds for criminal activity and problems,” Lt. Decker said.

With the enforcement date a week away, many business owners who attended the meeting Thursday say they’re still a bit unclear with the new law. Many feeling the council wasn’t transparent with their vote.

“I wanted to get clarification as to the rules and the laws and what the exact ordinance means because I don’t want to be in violation of anything,” club owner, Vyron Johnson said.

Some thought the meeting was needed because they say the rules haven’t been very clear in the past.

“We’ve always guessed, we’ve never known,” said Pal McCarter who owns House Divided Bar & Grill, Inc. “Nobody’s ever really told us.”

McCarter says he’s not too upset with the new law and says he closes around 2 A.M. anyways.

“Two is a pretty good cut off, I understand that,” McCarter said. “I’m ok with that.”

However, others say it will hurt their business financially but also if patrons don’t leave by closing time.

“When you have to start forcing people out, it becomes a problem…I’m faced with either get a citation or a fine or losing a potential customer who might lose me a 100 more,” Johnson said.

Deputies say they will be more vigilant of drunk drivers around 2 A.M. They will also be patrolling for any illegal house parties that may pop up after hours.