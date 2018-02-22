Curling 101 With Olympic Gold Medalist Jamie Korab

As the Winter Olympic Games are in play, there’s a flurry of interest in the sport of curling and the Palmetto Curling Club, which is holding “Learn to Curl” sessions to recruit new members for the league’s upcoming season in Greenville. Canadian Jamie Korab, a 2006 Gold Medalist in Men’s Curling, stopped by during one of the league’s open houses. He gave Jennifer Martin some beginner’s tips on curling.

If you want to try out curling, the Palmetto Curling Club is holding free “learn to curl” sessions Tuesdays, February 27th and March 6th. The deadline to join the club is March 12th. For more information, visit palmettocurling.com