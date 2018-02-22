Deputies searching for suspect in Hendersonville shooting

HENDERSON CO., NC (WSPA)–Deputies are searching for a shooting suspect in Henderson County.

The sheriff’s office said a man was shot around 8:15 a.m. Thursday on Holbert Road in Hendersonville.

Deputies say the suspect fled in a mid-2000’s black Volkswagen Passat or Jetta. He’s described as a black male in his mid twenties with short hair and about 5 feet 7 inches. At the time of the shooting, deputies say he was wearing black pants and a blue shirt.

The victim was taken to Mission Hospital. Deputies say he’s in critical condition as of Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 828-697-4911.