Greenville Co. deputy involved-shooting justified, says solicitor

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies acted appropriately in an officer-involved shooting that resulted in a suspect’s death, according to Solicitor Walt Wilkens.

The shooting happened on Nov. 19, 2017 near Cedar Lane Road and Hellams Street.

The coroner says the deceased is Jacob Paul McCarty, 27, of Elm Ave. in Landrum.

According to Sheriff Will Lewis, the incident started as a car chase in the Traveler’s Rest area with a possible DUI driver.

He says the suspect intentionally hit and disabled a deputy’s car during the chase.

Deputies then deployed a stop method and the suspect crashed into a store building, the sheriff says.

According to the sheriff, the suspect pointed a gun at deputies and began threatening them.

McCarty died from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and died at the hospital, according to the coroner.

Solicitor Wilkins said, “After a detailed review of the investigative materials and relevant South Carolina law, I have concluded that there is insufficient evidence to support criminal charges against the Greenville County Sheriff’s Deputies involved. The evidence supports a finding that the Deputies acted appropriately under the circumstances in their efforts to protect their own personal safety and the safety of the public.”