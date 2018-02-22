Inmate from Spartanburg killed by another inmate at Lee Correctional

LEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Corrections said an inmate from Spartanburg was killed at Lee Correctional Institution Thursday.

According to the SC Dept. of Corrections Twitter page, Robert Odell Brown was killed during an inmate-on-inmate altercation.

Brown was sentenced to 45 years in prison in 2013 for shooting an Upstate deputy in 2011.

A court convicted Brown of attempted murder and other charges.

We reported previously that Brown shot Spartanburg County Deputy Brad James in the face and back during a chase near the Spartanburg Downtown Memorial Airport.

Brown escaped by stealing a car and drove a few blocks where he met up with two people who helped him escape.

Deputies were able to track Brown and two other people with him to Carroll County, Va. and police stopped their vehicle.

