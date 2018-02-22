Laurens HS students arrested after school threats

LAURENS, SC (WSPA) – Two students were arrested in two different incidents involving comments on social media, according to Laurens Co. Sheriff Don Reynolds.

Both incidents happened on Feb. 21 and involved possible threats at Laurens Dist. 55 High School.

A 17 year old made inappropriate comments on social media regarding the school shooting in Florida.

School staff and the school resource officer were told and the student was arrested and charged with Disturbing a School due to the impact and effect the social media comments which caused fear throughout the school, according to the sheriff.

In another, unrelated incident, a student made inappropriate comments on social media which were perceived as a threat. That student was charged with making a bomb threat.

“Keeping our schools and our children safe will always be our first priority. We strive to make sure that our future generations have a safe and secure learning environment. Any threats and/or inappropriate comments which cause fear in a school environment will not be tolerated and will be dealt with swiftly and accordingly,” said Sheriff Reynolds.

WE WANT TO SHARE WITH OUR USERS ON WSPA.COM THAT OVER THE PAST FEW DAYS; WE HAVE RECEIVED COUNTLESS ONLINE MESSAGES AND PHONE CALLS ABOUT REPORTS OF THREATS AT VARIOUS SCHOOLS IN OUR AREA. WE TAKE ALL OF THESE REPORTS SERIOUSLY AND WE WANT TO ASSURE YOU THAT WE CHECK INTO EACH ONE OF THEM. BUT OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION, WE ARE LIMITING OUR REPORTING HERE TO THREATS ON SCHOOL SECURITY THAT ARE CONFIRMED BY LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AND INCLUDE CHARGES OF CRIMINAL BEHAVIOR.

-Kirk Varner

News Director, 7 News