Leadership Simpsonville working to renovate medical clinic

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–An organization hopes to improve a crucial medical service in the Upstate and is calling on the community to help.

Leadership Simpsonville members are raising funds to renovate the medical facility at the Center for Community Services (CCS).

The center provides many services to low-income families, including non-emergency medical care and program that help people in the Golden Strip area become more self sufficient.

Leadership Simpsonville is working to raise $5,000 to renovate the medical facility by the end of February. As of Thursday morning, they have $1,270.

Those who wish to help can donate online. Click or tap here for more information.

Checks can also be given to the Simpsonville Chamber Foundation to Center for Community Services.

Read more about CCS at www.centercs.com.