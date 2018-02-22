Man accused in Rutherford Rd. shooting appears for bond hearing

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The sixth suspect accused in a shooting on Rutherford Road earlier this month was in court Thursday for his bond hearing.

Quavon Edmunds, who turned himself in yesterday, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle while occupied, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy.

A judge set Edmunds’ bond $77,500 on those combined charge amounts, and will be on 24 hour house arrest.

Greenville Police said he shot a man back on Feb. 7 at Rutherford Road and North Main Street.

On Tuesday, Edmunds was identified by investigators as the gunman in the Feb. 7 shooting on Rutherford Road at North Main Street, which left one victim in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.

The driver of a vehicle was shot in the head and a passenger in the victim’s vehicle was able to guide their vehicle to a nearby parking lot where it crashed.

Police said at the time that two people were detained at the vehicles, two others were captured after a brief chase and one person was taken into custody after a hit-and-run.

According to a GPD news release, investigators determined that the shooting incident was in retaliation after the accused’s house was burglarized earlier that day.

In court on Thursday, police said, “we learned that earlier in the day on the 7th there was allegedly a burglary that occurred at Mr. Edmund’s residence, which is in Taylors. Mr. Edmunds suspected two individuals — the victim and another individual — of committing this burglary. A group of guys got together at Mr. Edmunds’ residence and drove around in different vehicles looking for the victim and this other individual.”

Greenville Police in court on Thursday said they interviewed the shooting victim and that the victim identified Edmunds as the person who shot him.

The four other suspects are out on bond, are on house arrest and are under electronic monitoring, and are being monitored closely.

They are:

Curtis Lee Collins, 19

Damous Chavon Beasley, 22

Xavier Miguel Concepcion, 22

Justin Dashun Miller, 22

A fifth suspect Jaquan Devonta Dodd, 18, had his bond set at $7500.