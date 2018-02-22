Man accused in Walhalla homicide faces new charges

Related Coverage Case of man who died after Walhalla shootout classified as homicide

WALHALLA, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials said a Westminster man who was charged last week in a homicide investigation, was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on Wednesday.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, Tyler Mark Broome, 24, was booked into the detention center around 8:30 p.m. after he was transferred from Greenville Memorial Hospital.

On Feb. 15, warrants for Broome’s arrest were issued, which include on count each of murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and entering premises after warning.

Broome was served with the warrants last Thursday and he was denied bond on all three charges.

Those charges were in relation to an incident on Quarter Horse Trail.

We reported earlier that on Feb. 15, deputies were called to a home on Quarter Horse trail in regard to a trespassing and while they were headed to the scene, they were told that the homeowner — McDowell — had been shot.

McDowell was holding Broome at gunpoint after he found him on his property and Broome then shot McDowell. McDowell reportedly returned fire and shot Broome.

McDowell and Broome were both taken to Greenville Memorial.

According to the release, McDowell later died at the hospital.

The investigation was then turned over the Criminal Investigations Division of the sheriff’s office.

According to the release, Broome was served with a trespass notice from same address on Quarter Horse Trail on June 21, 2017.

On Thursday, investigators obtained a second charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and one count of attempted murder in regards to the same incident.

Sheriff’s office investigators believe that after the initial gunfire by McDowell and Broome, that Broome kept on firing his weapon as he ran from the scene.

He was later located at another location on Quarter Horse Trail by deputies and was administered first aid by deputies before paramedics could arrive.

Capt. Greg Reed said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.