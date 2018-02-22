NETFLIX: What’s coming and leaving in March

Here is a list of all the movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in March.
Avail. 3/1/18
300
21 Thunder: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
2307: Winter’s Dream
Adel Karam: Live from Beirut — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Adventureland
Algo Muy Gordo
Alpha and Omega
Battle Drone
Beerfest
Casino
Cruel Intentions
Cruel Intentions 2
Cruel Intentions 3
Deathgrip
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Ghostbusters
Ghostbusters 2
Gridiron Gang
Guess Who
Hostage
I Am Number Four
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Jackass: Number Two
Land Gold Women
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year
Martian Child
Moon
People Like Us
Revolutionary Road
Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
The Brothers Grimm
The Bucket List
The Descent
The Descent: Part 2
The Experiment
The Fifth Estate
The Gift
The Lazarus Project
True to the Game
Untraceable
Up in the Air
Wet Hot American Summer
Women at War 1939-1945
Avail. 3/2/18
B: The Beginning: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Flint Town: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Girls Incarcerated: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Les Affamés — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Malena Pichot: Estupidez compleja — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Natalia Valdebenito: El Especial — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/4/18
Expedition China
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/5/18
F The Prom
The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/6/18
Benji
Borderliner: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
For the Love of Benji
Gad Elmaleh: American Dream — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/7/18
Aftershock
Avail. 3/8/18
Bad Guys: Vile City: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ladies First — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marvel’s Jessica Jones: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/9/18
A.I.C.O. Incarnation: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Collateral: Limited Series — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Love: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nailed It: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Outsider — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/10/18
Septiembre, un Llanto en Silencio
Avail. 3/12/18
Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl
Troy: The Odyssey
Avail. 3/13/18
Children of the Whales: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ricky Gervais: Humanity — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/15/18
Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
Power Rangers Ninja Steel: Season 1
Tabula Rasa: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Hollywood Masters: Season 2
Avail. 3/16/18
Benji — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Edha: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
On My Block: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spirit Riding Free: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Take Your Pills — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wild Wild Country: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/19/18
In Search of Fellini
Avail. 3/20/18
100 Years: One Woman’s Fight for Justice
The Standups: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/21/18
Conor McGregor: Notorious
Avail. 3/23/18
Alexa & Katie: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Game Over, Man! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Layla M.– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Requiem: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Roxanne Roxanne — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Santa Clarita Diet: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
SWORDGAI The Animation: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Mechanism: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/24/18
Red Trees
Avail. 3/27/18
Men on a Mission: 2018
Avail. 3/28/18
50 First Dates
Little Women
Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown
The Art of War
Avail. 3/30/18
A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
First Match — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Happy Anniversary — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 2 Part 1
Rapture: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sofía Niño de Rivera: Selección natural — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Titan– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trailer Park Boys: Season 12 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trump: An American Dream: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/31/18
Let Me In
LAST CALL
Leaving 3/1/18
A Gang Story
Anastasia
Baby’s Day Out
Eyewitness
FernGully: The Last Rainforest
First Response
Forget and Forgive
Hitch
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Less Than Zero
Memento
Slums of Beverly Hills
The Chase
The Craft
The Panic in Needle Park
Trigger Point
Two Wrongs
xXx
Leaving 3/4/18
Chloe
Safe Haven
Leaving 3/6/18
The Finest Hours
Leaving 3/8/18
Victoria
Leaving 3/11/18
Believe
Glitch
Leaving 3/12/18
Standby
Disney’s The Santa Clause
Disney’s The Santa Clause 2
Disney’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Leaving 3/13/18
Breakout Kings: Season 1
City of God: 10 Years Later
London Has Fallen
The Killing: Seasons 1-2
Leaving 3/14/18
Archer: Seasons 1-7
Leaving 3/19/18
V/H/S: Viral
Leaving 3/20/18
Zootopia
Leaving 3/22/18
Steve Jobs: One Last Thing
Leaving 3/24/18
Voltron 84: Season 1
Who Framed Roger Rabbit
Leaving 3/26/18
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
Leaving 3/29/18
The Gates: Season 1
Leaving 3/30/18
Life in Pieces: Season 1
Leaving 3/31/18
Awake: Season 1
Bordertown: Season 1
Breakout Kings: Season 2
Brickleberry: Seasons 1-3
Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life: Season 1
Friends with Benefits: Season 1
In Like Flint
Lights Out: Season 1
Rosewood: Season 1
Salem: Seasons 2-3
Small Shots: Season 1
The Awakening
The Carmichael Show: Seasons 1-2
The Chicago Code: Season 1
The Crazy Ones: Season 1
The Finder: Season 1
The Good Son
Traffic Light: Season 1