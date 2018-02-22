NETFLIX: What’s coming and leaving in March

Here is a list of all the movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in March.

Avail. 3/1/18

300

21 Thunder: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

2307: Winter’s Dream

Adel Karam: Live from Beirut — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Adventureland

Algo Muy Gordo

Alpha and Omega

Battle Drone

Beerfest

Casino

Cruel Intentions

Cruel Intentions 2

Cruel Intentions 3

Deathgrip

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters 2

Gridiron Gang

Guess Who

Hostage

I Am Number Four

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Jackass: Number Two

Land Gold Women

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year

Martian Child

Moon

People Like Us

Revolutionary Road

Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild

The Brothers Grimm

The Bucket List

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

The Experiment

The Fifth Estate

The Gift

The Lazarus Project

True to the Game

Untraceable

Up in the Air

Wet Hot American Summer

Women at War 1939-1945

Avail. 3/2/18

B: The Beginning: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Flint Town: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Girls Incarcerated: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Les Affamés — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Malena Pichot: Estupidez compleja — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Natalia Valdebenito: El Especial — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/4/18

Expedition China

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/5/18

F The Prom

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/6/18

Benji

Borderliner: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

For the Love of Benji

Gad Elmaleh: American Dream — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/7/18

Aftershock

Avail. 3/8/18

Bad Guys: Vile City: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ladies First — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel’s Jessica Jones: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/9/18

A.I.C.O. Incarnation: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Collateral: Limited Series — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Love: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nailed It: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Outsider — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/10/18

Septiembre, un Llanto en Silencio

Avail. 3/12/18

Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl

Troy: The Odyssey

Avail. 3/13/18

Children of the Whales: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ricky Gervais: Humanity — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Avail. 3/15/18

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie

Power Rangers Ninja Steel: Season 1

Tabula Rasa: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Hollywood Masters: Season 2

Avail. 3/16/18

Benji — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Edha: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

On My Block: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spirit Riding Free: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Take Your Pills — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wild Wild Country: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/19/18

In Search of Fellini

Avail. 3/20/18

100 Years: One Woman’s Fight for Justice

The Standups: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/21/18

Conor McGregor: Notorious

Avail. 3/23/18

Alexa & Katie: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Game Over, Man! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Layla M.– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Requiem: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Roxanne Roxanne — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Santa Clarita Diet: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

SWORDGAI The Animation: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Mechanism: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/24/18

Red Trees

Avail. 3/27/18

Men on a Mission: 2018

Avail. 3/28/18

50 First Dates

Little Women

Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown

The Art of War

Avail. 3/30/18

A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

First Match — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Happy Anniversary — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 2 Part 1

Rapture: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sofía Niño de Rivera: Selección natural — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Titan– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trailer Park Boys: Season 12 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trump: An American Dream: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Avail. 3/31/18

Let Me In

LAST CALL

Leaving 3/1/18

A Gang Story

Anastasia

Baby’s Day Out

Eyewitness

FernGully: The Last Rainforest

First Response

Forget and Forgive

Hitch

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Less Than Zero

Memento

Slums of Beverly Hills

The Chase

The Craft

The Panic in Needle Park

Trigger Point

Two Wrongs

xXx

Leaving 3/4/18

Chloe

Safe Haven

Leaving 3/6/18

The Finest Hours

Leaving 3/8/18

Victoria

Leaving 3/11/18

Believe

Glitch

Leaving 3/12/18

Standby

Disney’s The Santa Clause

Disney’s The Santa Clause 2

Disney’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Leaving 3/13/18

Breakout Kings: Season 1

City of God: 10 Years Later

London Has Fallen

The Killing: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 3/14/18

Archer: Seasons 1-7

Leaving 3/19/18

V/H/S: Viral

Leaving 3/20/18

Zootopia

Leaving 3/22/18

Steve Jobs: One Last Thing

Leaving 3/24/18

Voltron 84: Season 1

Who Framed Roger Rabbit

Leaving 3/26/18

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

Leaving 3/29/18

The Gates: Season 1

Leaving 3/30/18

Life in Pieces: Season 1

Leaving 3/31/18

Awake: Season 1

Bordertown: Season 1

Breakout Kings: Season 2

Brickleberry: Seasons 1-3

Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life: Season 1

Friends with Benefits: Season 1

In Like Flint

Lights Out: Season 1

Rosewood: Season 1

Salem: Seasons 2-3

Small Shots: Season 1

The Awakening

The Carmichael Show: Seasons 1-2

The Chicago Code: Season 1

The Crazy Ones: Season 1

The Finder: Season 1

The Good Son

Traffic Light: Season 1