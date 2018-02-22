Preparations for Bassmaster Classic underway in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – The countdown is on and the Bassmaster Classic is just weeks away. This fishing tournament is often referred to as the “Superbowl of Fishing.”

With 52 anglers and a three day event, the overall economic impact is expected to be $23 million for Anderson County. With 11,000 hotel room nights already booked ahead of the event, the county, businesses and community are anticipating a busy weekend.

“In 2015, we had the coldest Bassmaster Classic on record, but we had the third highest attended classic on record with 103,000 people either here at Green Pond Landing, or the trade show at the convention center or the weigh in at the Well in Greenville,” said Glenn Brill, Director of Anderson County Tourism Division. On Thursday, the CEO of B.A.S.S. was at Green Pond Landing checking out some of improvements since the last classic was held at Lake Hartwell in 2015. So far more dock space has been added and parking lots paved, much more is expected to come over the next few years. The tournament starts on Friday, March 16th and will end on Sunday, March 18th.