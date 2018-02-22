Rash of dead dogs in trash bags pops up in NC county



WILSON, N.C. (AP) – Several dead dogs have been found dead in trash bags in one North Carolina county within a week.

WNCN-TV reports five dogs have been found in Wilson County since Friday. Wilson County Humane Society President Kim Edmonson says she discovered the latest dead dog on Wednesday afternoon.

The humane society believes the instances are connected.

Edmonson says Wilson County deputies said a dog found Monday was too badly decomposed to investigate, and asked the city sanitation department to dispose of the remains, but they were still there Tuesday.

She said she took that dog to a vet, who determined it was an adult male pit bull mix who died from blunt force trauma.

The sheriff’s office told the station that they’ve turned the case over to an animal cruelty investigator.