SLED investigating ‘accounting irregularities’ at Union Co. Sheriff’s Office

UNION Co., S.C. (WSPA)–The Union County Sheriff’s Office has asked state authorities to investigate “accounting irregularities” in the department.

In a statement issued Thursday, Sheriff David Taylor said his agency recently discovered inconsistencies.

Taylor said the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is looking into the matter.

“After a preliminary review of these irregularities, I made the decision to contact SLED and requested them to conduct an independent investigations of the items in question,” Taylor said.

7 News reached out to Sheriff Taylor and was told this is a personnel matter and could not be discussed further.

He declined to comment until SLED completes its investigation.