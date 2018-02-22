Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office clears up school threat post

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – At the request of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, we are reporting that a social media post that is being shared contains a threat against a school named as “SHS” is NOT regarding Spartanburg High School, but is directed at a school in Springfield, Ohio.

Spartanburg County deputies are in contact with authorities in Ohio and have confirmed they are aware of the threat.

WE WANT TO SHARE WITH OUR USERS ON WSPA.COM THAT OVER THE PAST FEW DAYS; WE HAVE RECEIVED COUNTLESS ONLINE MESSAGES AND PHONE CALLS ABOUT REPORTS OF THREATS AT VARIOUS SCHOOLS IN OUR AREA. WE TAKE ALL OF THESE REPORTS SERIOUSLY AND WE WANT TO ASSURE YOU THAT WE CHECK INTO EACH ONE OF THEM. BUT OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION, WE ARE LIMITING OUR REPORTING HERE TO THREATS ON SCHOOL SECURITY THAT ARE CONFIRMED BY LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AND INCLUDE CHARGES OF CRIMINAL BEHAVIOR.

-Kirk Varner

News Director, 7 News