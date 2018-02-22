Swain Co. Schools send all students home after Facebook threat

SWAIN COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Swain County Schools officials said all schools in the system were dismissed Thursday due to a Facebook post that threatened Swain County High School.

According to a Swain Co. official Toby Burrell, the principal of the high school received a call from an adult about the Facebook post, and the principal out the school on immediate lockdown, and the other schools in the district — Swain Middle, Swain Elementary East, Swain Elementary West and Bright Adventures Pre-K — also went on lockdown.

Burrell said since they were alerted about the post while students were just arriving to the schools, the school buses were also put on lockdown.

Swain County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the school and performed a search.

All students in the district were dismissed for the rest of the day, and expect to resume normal schedule on Friday.

Counselors will also be on hand on Friday at the school.

The State Bureau of Investigations was called in to investigate and will use computer forensics to see where the Facebook threat originated.