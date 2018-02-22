USC Upstate Falls to NJIT in Regular Season Finale, 76-67

Spartanburg, S.C. (USC Upstate SID) – Deion Holmes scored a game-high 15 points to lead four Spartans in double-figures as the USC Upstate men’s basketball team closed out its regular season on Thursday evening with a 76-67 defeat to the NJIT Highlanders on Senior Night from Eddie and Ann Payne Arena in the G.B. Hodge Center.

USC Upstate falls to 7-24 overall and 2-12 in the ASUN while NJIT improves to 14-15 on the season and 7-7 in conference play.

A LOOK AT THE NUMBERS

Holmes was one of four Spartans to score at least 10 points with his 15 to lead all players.

Mike Cunningham and Ramel Thompkins both contributed 13 points while Thomas Booker came off the bench to score 10 on 5-of-9 shooting.

Booker also tied his career-high of six rebounds with five coming on the offensive side.

Cunningham and Booker both dished out three assists.

Thompkins added four blocks and two steals.

Shawndale Jones led the Highlanders with 13 points, and Diandre Wilson, Zach Cooks and Donovan Greer all collected 11.

Abdul Lewis finished with a game-high 11 rebounds.

USC Upstate finished the game shooting 42.9 percent (24-of-56) from the field and made 12-of-16 free throw attempts for a 75.0 percent mark.

Both teams finished with two fast break points.

The game featured 12 lead changes and eight ties.

FIRST HALF BREAKDOWN

The Spartans scored 12 of the first 19 points to start the game and held a 12-7 lead with 16:40 left on a 3-pointer by Carson Smith.

USC Upstate continued its run just over two minutes later and took its largest lead of the game at 19-9 with 14:10 remaining on a jumper from Booker.

Holmes kept the Spartans ahead 22-16 at the 11:31 mark following his dunk.

NJIT answered with a 10-2 run over the next 1:54 and took a 26-24 lead.

USC Upstate came back with six straight points to go in front 30-26 with 8:41 to go capped by a four-point play from Thompkins.

Booker maintained the four-point lead for the Spartans less than a minute later after his jumper made the score 32-28.

After the Highlanders tied the game at 32-32, neither team led by more than three points over the final 6:34 with the score being tied four times.

NJIT recorded the final five points and led 44-42 at halftime.

SECOND HALF BREAKDOWN

The Highlanders began the second half on a 12-4 run over the first 6:15 and went ahead 56-46 with 13:45 remaining on a layup by Jones.

The Spartans cut the lead down to seven points, 59-52, at the 10:45 mark when Smith connected on a jumper.

NJIT answered with the next eight points and extended its lead out to 67-52 at the 8:28 mark.

The Highlanders held their largest lead of the game, 16 points, twice over the final four minutes of play.

A 3-pointer by Wilson gave NJIT a 76-60 lead with 2:25 left in the game.

USC Upstate concluded the game on a 7-0 run covering the last 2:05 with Booker scoring four of the points.

The Spartans held the Highlanders without a basket for the final 2:24.

Booker’s layup with 16 seconds left put the final score at 76-67.

UP NEXT

USC Upstate is the eighth seed in next week’s ASUN Men’s Basketball Championship and will travel to top-seeded Florida Gulf Coast on Monday, Feb. 26 for a 7 p.m. tip-off in the quarterfinal round.