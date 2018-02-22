Woman accused of selling opiates at Tryon convenience store

POLK COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Polk County Sheriff’s Office’s P.A.C.E. Team and the Tryon Police Department arrested a Forest City woman on Wednesday following an investigation into tips about narcotics being sold at a Tryon convenience store.

According to a Polk County Sheriff’s Office news release, the investigation was prompted by tips that narcotics were being sold at the Tryon Food and Fuel.

During the investigation, Jacqueline Baily Stafford, 59, was arrested and charged with trafficking opium and the sale and delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000-ft of a school property.

Stafford was being held on $75,000 bond.

According to Tryon Police Capt. Tim Wright, the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Agency is also conducting an investigation, as the convenience store was licensed for retail sale of alcohol.