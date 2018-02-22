Woman arrested in connection to murder of Canton woman

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — The Asheville Police Department has announced another arrest in connection to the death of a Canton woman.

Keitha J. Mintz has been charged with Accessory After the Fact for her role in the death of Rhiannon Willetts, according to police.

Willets died at the hospital after being shot on 1/11/18.

Keitha is being held on a $150K bond.

Police say they also recovered the firearm.

Daniel Marquese Smith, 22, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery.