LAURENS Co., S.C. (WSPA)–A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 29 just outside Ware Shoals.

The accident happened around 11:20 p.m. Thursday, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the driver of a Ford Mustang ran off the road and hit a guardrail and monument.

The driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, but died at the scene.

7News is waiting to learn the victim’s name.