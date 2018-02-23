2 charged after drugs, gun found in traffic stop in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit arrested two men Tuesday on multiple charges following a traffic stop on Howard Gap Road.

According to a Henderson County Sheriff’s Office news release, detectives found and seized around 11.2 grams of cocaine, around 11.6 grams of ecstasy and approximately 29 grams of marijuana.

A Smith and Wesson handgun and $6,800 in cash were also seized.

Zachery Micah Rice, 28, and Michael Caldwell Angram, 30, of Hendersonville, were arrestd.

Rice was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a felony.

He reportedly posted an $18,200 bond and was released from Henderson County Jail.

Angram was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was released from Henderson County Jail after posting a $4,200 bond.