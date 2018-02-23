2 sentenced in corruption scheme at Joint Base Charleston

(WCBD) – A man from Goose Creek and a woman from Charleston are headed to prison for their roles in a corruption scheme at Joint Base Charleston.

U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel sentenced Joseph Hamrick, 68, to 12 months in prison, 3 years of supervised release, and a $50,000 fine. Barbara Powell, 59, received a 6 month prison sentence along with 3 years of supervised release, and a $12,500 fine.

According to federal prosecutors, Hamrick worked as a quality control officer for a prime contractor at the military base from 2007 through 2014.

Between 2011 and 2015, prosecutors say Hamrick received more than $40,000 in kickbacks from subcontractors, along with hundreds of free meals and other gifts in exchange for various construction projects at the base.

Prosecutors say Powell, who worked as a government-contracting officer at the base, received more than $15,000 in bribes from subcontractors during the same time frame.

Powell also forwarded bid proposals to subcontractors that paid her bribes, according to prosecutors who say it was illegal for her to provide confidential pricing information to anyone outside the government.