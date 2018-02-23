2 taken to hospital after suspected arson in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Two people were hospitalized after a suspected arson, according to Spartanburg Police.

Police say they were called to the 100 block of Avant St. on 2/22 around 11:30 p.m.

Fire Marshall Meg Vassy told police they were investigating suspected arson at the unoccupied house.

The previous tenants had been out for a month and the electricity was cut off around 2/5.

Two people who lived in the house next to the fire were taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation, according to the report.

The fire marshal has condemned the property.