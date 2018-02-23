BB&T says ‘technical issue’ impacting online, ATM services

(WSPA)–BB&T says many of its banking services are unavailable Friday morning due to a technical issue.

The company said in a statement the outage affects online banking, mobile banking app, ATMs and its automated Phone24 service are affected by the outage.

BB&T said it’s working to restore services and will work with customers who may incur fees or issues related to the outage.

The technical issue isn’t thought to be related to cybersecurity, according to the company.

BB&T said customers can use debit, credit and prepaid cards.