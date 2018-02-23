Brown’s Career High 22 Points Leads Furman Past Western Carolina, 78-55

Cullowhee, N.C. (Furman SID) — Junior Andrew Brown drilled six three-pointers and tallied a career-high 22 points to lead Furman to a 78-55 victory over Western Carolina in Southern Conference action on Friday night at the Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, N.C.

The victory moved the Paladins to 21-9 overall and 12-5 in SoCon play, while the Catamounts fell to 12-18 overall and 7-10 in the league. Furman enters Sunday’s regular season finale at ETSU with a one game lead over Wofford for third place in the SoCon standings and can clinch the No. 3 seed in the SoCon Men’s Basketball Championship with a victory over the Bucs or a Wofford loss versus Mercer.

Brown, a native of Travelers Rest, S.C., connected on 6-of-9 three-point tries on the night and netted 16 of his game-high 22 points in the first half to help the Paladins take control early. Furman jumped out to a 12-2 lead behind five points from Brown. Leading 16-7 with 14:13 left in the first half, Brown drained another trey and Clay Mounce scored off of his own offensive rebound to trigger a 13-4 run that gave the Paladins a 29-11 advantage following Brown’s triple with 10:01 to go in the period.

Furman led 44-26 at intermission and upped its lead to 50-28 with 17:42 to play when Brown opened the second half with back-to-back three-pointers. The Paladins led by no fewer than 16 points the rest of the night en route to their fifth straight win and fourth consecutive victory over the Catamounts.

Brown finished 8-of-11 from the field and added four rebounds and two steals to go with his 22 points. Senior Devin Sibley added 11 points and six rebounds, while Daniel Fowler contributed nine points, four boards and a game-high six assists.

Furman shot better than 51% from the field for the third straight game by connecting on 54.4% of its shots. The Paladins hit 11-of-27 three-point attempts and made good on 5-of-8 trips to the charity stripe. The Paladins held a 36-35 rebounding edge and outscored Western Carolina 34-32 in the paint.

For the fourth time in the last five games, Furman limited the opposition to 56 or fewer points and held Western Carolina to a 33.9% shooting effort. The Catamounts made only 5-of-19 attempts from long distance and were led by Mike Amius’ 13 points, while Marc Gosselin added 11.

The victory was the 74th in four years for seniors Geoff Beans, John Davis III, Sibley and Fowler, making them the second winningest senior class in Furman history.

The Paladins conclude the regular season with a trip to Johnson City, Tenn., to face ETSU on Sunday at 2 p.m. Sunday’s games will be streamed live on ESPN3 and the WatchESPN app. Fans can listen to the broadcast on FoxSports 1440AM, thru the TuneIn Radio App and on StretchAudio at FurmanPaladins.com.