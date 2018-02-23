Gaffney M.S. student charged after saying he had gun, police say

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – A 12-year-old boy was charged Friday after he gestured to another student that he had a gun while in the bus line at an area middle school.

According to a Gaffney Police Department news release, the boy was in the bus line to go home at Gaffney Middle School when he reportedly told another student that he had a gun and made a gesture in the shape of a pistol.

Police charged the boy with disturbing schools.

WE WANT TO SHARE WITH OUR USERS ON WSPA.COM THAT OVER THE PAST FEW DAYS; WE HAVE RECEIVED COUNTLESS ONLINE MESSAGES AND PHONE CALLS ABOUT REPORTS OF THREATS AT VARIOUS SCHOOLS IN OUR AREA. WE TAKE ALL OF THESE REPORTS SERIOUSLY AND WE WANT TO ASSURE YOU THAT WE CHECK INTO EACH ONE OF THEM. BUT OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION, WE ARE LIMITING OUR REPORTING HERE TO THREATS ON SCHOOL SECURITY THAT ARE CONFIRMED BY LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AND INCLUDE CHARGES OF CRIMINAL BEHAVIOR.

-Kirk Varner

News Director, 7 News