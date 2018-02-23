Help find missing teen Linkin O’Dell from Marion

(NEWS RELEASE) – McDowell County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a 15-year-old runaway.

Linkin Hart O’Dell, of Greasy Creek Road in Marion, left his home at 11 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22 and hasn’t been seen by his family since.

His parents reported him missing Thursday night.

He is described as a white male who stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a red and black dew rag on his head, a red and black Bulls T-shirt, gray Bulls sweatpants and red and black shoes.

Anyone with information concerning O’Dell’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at 652-4000.