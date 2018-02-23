Hometown Spotlight: Girl Scouts Beyond the Badge

(WSPA)–It’s the time of year the Girl Scouts call “cookie season.” The sweet treats help troops learn financial skills to improve their future and much more.

Friday is the first day of booth sales in the Upstate. Girl Scouts will be out and about selling cookies at local grocery stores and businesses. They will also make door-to-door deliveries.

7News spoke with one Girl Scout who is taking scouting to new heights. Holly Lodmell says she used the skills she learned in her troop to fund trips overseas, two camps and completing projects to better the community.

Lodmell traveled to the World Center in Switzerland, built free libraries in New Mexico and in the Upstate.

Representatives from the Girl Scout organization say 100 percent of proceeds from Girl Scout cookie sales goes back into local troops to fund scholarships grants and trips.

Cookies cost $4 per box, except for the gluten-free “Trio” cookie.

Find the cookie booth nearest you at www.GSSC-MM.org.

Here’s more information from the GIrl Scouts:

Our cookies are on a mission: to help girls learn five skills that are essential to leadership, to success, and to life.

Skill #1-Goal Setting

“I know I can do it!”

“We’re all about trying new things and having fun. Selling cookies is about both. My friends and I work together to set our team goal for the season; maybe we’ll donate to our local animal hospital or go on an adventure. Sure, selling the cookies is great. But what we do with the money we earn is even greater.”

Skill #2-Decision Making

“I make smarter decisions.”

“When I sell cookies with my Girl Scout forever friends, we make our own decisions, like how many boxes we want to sell. We all have to agree on what we’ll do with the money, which means talking it out and being okay not getting our way sometimes. And we have to figure out how to solve problems, like what to do when one of the girls is sick and can’t help out. Our decisions matter.”

Skill #3-Money Management

“I make change happen!”

“It’s cool that I get to make change when someone buys cookies. I’m really careful about it. I count it out twice, so I know it’s totally right. And I know each box sold gets us one step closer to our goal.”

Skill #4-People Skills

“I get a lifetime supply of confidence in every box.”

“I’ve met so many new people at our cookie booth. And I’ve gotten really good at chatting with them about how we are doing more than just selling Girl Scout Cookies. We’re earning money to achieve our cookie-season goals and do great things.”

Skill #5-Business Ethics

“Selling cookies is more than just business.”

“The other day at the cookie booth I made my friend’s mom laugh really hard and she totally forgot her change. I made sure she got it back. She was so impressed she bought another box of cookies. Now I’m even closer to reaching my goal for robotics camp.”