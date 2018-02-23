Mac-N-Cheese Off and Maker Fest happening this weekend

(WSPA)–Do you love mac and cheese? You can try all different kinds for free on Saturday. Birds Fly South Brewery in Greenville is having a Mac-N-Cheese Off. Local foodies will be cooking up their best recipes. You can sample all of them and vote for your favorite. It’s happening from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. It is a free event but a $2 to $5 donation is encouraged. Proceeds go to local non-profits. Click or tap here for details.

Take the plunge to support the Special Olympics. The Paris Mountain Polar Plunge is Saturday morning. Registration starts at 10 a.m. there will be a costume contest with awards given at 11 a.m. then the plunge at 11:30 a.m. More information is available here.

The Children’s Museum of the Upstate is hosting Maker Fest on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There will be stations and workshops set up from makers all around the Upstate. They’ll showcase 3D printing, mixed media arts, food and music making. Admission is free. Click or tap here for festival details.