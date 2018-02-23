Man accused in deadly Hendersonville shooting turns self in

HENDERSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A man wanted in a deadly shooting that happened Thursday morning in Hendersonville turned himself in to the Buncombe County Detention Facility on Friday.

According to sheriff’s office, Davonte Gary Redfern, 26, was identified as a suspect in a shooting on Holbert Road Thursday around 8:15 a.m., where Tristan Kayne Edney, 28, of Hendersonville.

According to Henderson County Sheriff’s Office officials, Edney was taken to Mission Hospital where he was listed in critical condition Thursday morning, but later died from his injuries.

Redfern was charged with second-degree murder.

He was later transported from Buncombe County to Henderson County Jail, where he was being held on $500,000 bond.