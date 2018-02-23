Man gets 19 years for 2017 deadly crash in Easley

EASLEY, SC (WSPA) – A man was sentenced to 19 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony DUI resulting in death and other crimes in a police chase that ended in a deadly crash.

In April 2017, Nicholas Keith Blackstock was in a police chase that started in Liberty and ended in Easley when he crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into the victim.

The victim, later identified as Steven Louis Richardson, 59, of Easley, died at the scene.

Prosecutors said a blood test revealed that Blackstock was high on methamphetamine at the time of the crash and the drug was also found in the car.

He was must serve 85 percent, or a little more than 16 years, of the sentence before he’s eligible for release.