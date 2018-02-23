Man sentenced for part in Easley bowling alley murder of teen

PICKENS, SC (WSPA) – Dennis Ezell Gibbs Jr., 21, has been sentenced for his part in a murder at a bowling alley in Easley, according to Solicitor Walt Wilkins.

Gibbs pled guilt to Accessory After the Fact to Murder and was sentenced to 15 years.

Prosecutors says Gibbs rode in a car along with Jamari Fair, Albert Taylor and a 15 year-old defendant to the Tri-City Lanes in Easley on Feb. 17, 2016.

They had arranged a fight with another man via social media.

The four had also posted a picture to social media of all of them holding guns, which was directed toward the people they wanted to fight.

They suspect confronted those people at the bowling alley and Albert Taylor shot Kejuan Mitchell Brown, 17, in the chest, killing the teen, according to prosecutors.

Taylor was sentenced to 32 years for murder.

Jamari Fair pled guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime. He was sentenced to 20 years.

The four drove away and hid the guns in a backpack in Greenville Co.

They were later caught at a gas station in Dacusville. The guns were also recovered and the murder weapon identified, according to the solicitor.