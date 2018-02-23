Parents of college hazing victims gather in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Parents from across the country who have had children die as a result of college hazing are in Greenville to talk about how to prevent any other families from going through that pain.

The gathering called “Parents United 2 Stop Hazing” (PUSH) will be Friday and Saturday.

It’s being hosted by Cindy Hipps, whose son Tucker died on a fraternity run at Clemson on Sept. 22, 2014.

His family believes hazing led to Tucker’s fatal fall from a bridge over Lake Hartwell.

The meeting will include guest speakers and university representatives. It will be closed to the public.

The parents’ focus will include legislation like the Tucker Hipps Transparency Act, passed in South Carolina in 2016. The law requires colleges and universities to report fraternity and sorority violations publicly.