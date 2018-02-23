Police searching for Upstate woman linked to girl’s kidnapping

Related Coverage Suspect in SC girl’s kidnapping arrested

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD/WSPA)- Police are searching for a Spartanburg County woman who may have information about the kidnapping of a 4-year-old girl earlier this month.

Police say Thomas Evans, the suspect in the Heidi Todd case, was driving Sharon Hayden’s car.

Charleston Police want to determine what information Hayden may have about the girl’s disappearance, but Hayden’s mother said her daughter is missing.

The Post & Courier reports Evans, who was in Spartanburg County after his recent prison release, was found with Hayden’s car in the Lowcountry just days before authorities say he brutally beat a Johns Island woman and abducted her 4-year-old daughter.

The newspaper reports authorities went to check on Hayden at her Boiling Springs home, but she wasn’t there.

Todd was abducted two days later.

Hayden’s mother, Sharon Jowers, tells the paper that her daughter’s whereabouts are unknown.

Jowers posted the following message on Facebook:

PLEASE HELP FIND MY DAUGHTER.

THE BLACK HONDA CIVIC BELONGED TO MY DAUGHTER SHARON NANNETTE HAYDEN. I HAVE SPOKE WITH THE POLICE DEPARTMENT, AND SHE CAN NOT BE FOUND. THEY HAVE CHECKED HER RESIDENCE, AND NO ONE ANSWERED THE DOOR. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT THE CHARLESTON COUNTY SHERIFFS DEPT. AT (843) 202-1700

Heidi Todd was found in Alabama on Feb. 14 – one day after her abduction.

Evans led police on a chase before his capture in Mississippi.