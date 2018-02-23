Rev. Graham planned own funeral carefully, spokesman says

MONTREAT, N.C. (AP) — A family spokesman says the Rev. Billy Graham carefully planned and signed off on every detail of his funeral next week.

The funeral March 2 will cap nine days of mourning for postwar America’s most famous evangelist, who died Wednesday at his home in North Carolina’s mountains at age 99.

Graham family spokesman Mark DeMoss said Thursday that the music and speakers will all have connections to Graham’s life and ministry. He says he will release details later.

DeMoss says the invitation-only funeral is being held in a tent at Graham’s Charlotte library in tribute to the 1949 Los Angeles tent revivals that propelled him to international fame.

Graham will be buried in a prison-made plywood coffin next to his wife, Ruth, who died in 2007.