Sevierville Getaway Giveaway

Official Rules

1. Sponsors. This Contest (“Sevierville Getaway Giveaway”) is sponsored by WSPA TV

(“Station”) and Visit Sevierville TN (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”). This Contest is void where

taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering,

each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the

Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.

2. Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter. The Contest is open to legal U.S. citizens who

reside within WSPA’s viewing area and who are at least 18 years of age at the time of

entry. Current or former employees of WSPA, Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., .], the other Sponsors,

the other television and radio stations and multichannel video programming distributors in

WSPA’s viewing area, their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising or promotional

agencies (including anyone who prepares and/or distributes contest materials), and the immediate

family members or persons living in the same household (whether related or not) of all the

foregoing are not eligible to participate or win. The term “immediate family members” includes

spouses, grandparents, parents, siblings, children and grandchildren. Entrants must have a

Facebook account to enter.

Participants are eligible to win a WSPAcontest or sweepstakes only once every 30 days. Only

one winner per household is permitted in any contest or sweepstakes. Participants are eligible to

win a prize valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months. Text, data, or messaging rates

may apply.

3. Entry. This Contest will begin on February 23rd at 7:30pmand end on February 23rd at

8:15pm EST To enter the Contest, entrants must log in to Facebook, go to

http://www.facebook.com/sceneon7, and submit a comment on the post for this Contest on Scene on 7

‘s timeline. Comments must contain the keyword and conform to the comment restrictions below.

Only one comment per person will be accepted. Comments that are deleted or revoked by the

entrant or the Sponsor(s) during the Contest will not be considered. Facebook “Likes” and

messages will not be considered valid entries. All entries must be received by February 23rd at

8:15pm EST.

Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for telephone service outages, delays, equipment malfunctions,

busy signals, hang-ups, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable connections, or late,

lost, failed, illegible, incomplete, garbled or deleted entries, transmissions, or voicemails or other

network or technological difficulties that may prevent an individual from completing his/her

telephone call or online entry, or for printing errors in any advertisement, entry form, or the rules.

Any automated or computer-generated entries, fake or duplicate identities, spam, or improper

techniques (as determined by Sponsor(s)) will be disqualified. Any questions regarding the

validity, completeness, or number of entries submitted by an individual or the identity of the

authorized account holder of a Facebook profile, e-mail address, or phone number shall be

determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion. The Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to

disqualify any entrant who acts in a disruptive, harassing, vulgar, or unsportsmanlike manner, as

determined by the Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion.

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the Sponsor(s) determine(s),

in its/their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual tampering with the Contest

(electronic or otherwise) or if technical difficulties (e.g. infection by computer virus, bugs,

tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the

control of Sponsor(s)) compromise the security, fairness, integrity or administration of the

Contest, the Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to void the entries at issue and/or modify, suspend,

cancel or terminate the Contest and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all

eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the Contest is terminated due to tampering

or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted online at

http://www.facebook.com/sceneon7. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entrant that

tampers with the operation of the Contest or website or violates the Official Rules of the Contest.

Entries not conforming to announced entry specifications will not be acknowledged or returned.

By entering this Contest, participants agree to http://www.wspa.com Terms of Use and the Privacy

Policy located at http://www.wspa.com/station-privacy. All entry information becomes the property of

the Sponsor(s), and entrants grant the Station the right to distribute all of their entry information

to the other Sponsor(s). By entering, entrants grant the Sponsor(s) the right to broadcast and

distribute their name, image, likeness, voice, entry materials, and biographical information in any

media whatsoever, including on the air on the Station, on http://www.wspa.com, and on Facebook for

any purpose whatsoever, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization or

compensation to the entrant.

4. Odds of Winning. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

5. Comment Restrictions. Comments submitted by the entrants/participants may not contain, as

determined by the Sponsor in its sole discretion, any content that:

• is obscene, offensive, sexually explicit or suggestive; violent; derogatory of any

ethnic, racial, gender, religious, professional or age group; endorses any form of hate

or hate group; profane or pornographic; contains nudity;

• promotes alcohol, illegal drugs, tobacco, firearms/weapons (or the use of any of the

foregoing); promotes any activities that may appear unsafe or dangerous; promotes

any particular political agenda or message;

• contains products or trademarks of any Sponsor competitor;

• defames, misrepresents or contains disparaging remarks about any person or

company;

• contains trademarks, logos, or trade dress (such as distinctive packaging or building

exteriors/interiors) owned by others, without permission, to the extent permission is

necessary; contains any personal identification, such as license plate numbers,

personal names, e-mail addresses or street addresses;

• contains copyrighted materials owned by others (including, without limitation,

photographs, sculptures, paintings, and other works of art or images published on or

in websites, television, movies or other media), without permission, to the extent

permission is necessary;

• contains materials embodying the names, likenesses, voices, or other indicia

identifying any person, including, without limitation, celebrities and/or other public

or private figures, living or dead, without permission, to the extent permission is

necessary;

• contains look-alikes of celebrities or other public or private figures, living or dead;

• communicates messages or images inconsistent with the positive images and/or good

will to which Sponsor wishes to associate; and/or

• violates any law or regulation.

Entries must not infringe upon the copyrights, trademarks, rights of privacy, publicity or other

intellectual property or other rights of any person or entity. If the comment contains any material

or elements that are not owned by the entrant, and/or which are subject to the rights of third

parties (e.g., a photograph that was taken by someone other than entrant), the entrant is

responsible for obtaining, prior to submission of the entry, any and all releases and consents

necessary to permit the use and exhibition of the entry by Sponsor(s) in the manner set forth in

these Official Rules, including, without limitation, permission from the owner to use the content

and from any person (or, if a minor, his/her parent or legal guardian) who appears in or is

identifiable in the entry. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to request proof of these permissions in a

form acceptable to Sponsor(S) from any entrant at any time. Failure to provide such proof will

render entry null and void.

6. Prize(s). There will be 1 winner(s) in this Contest. On February 26th 9:00am, winner(s) will

be randomly selected from all eligible entries and notified that they won by Facebook message.

The winner(s) will receiveStay at The Lodge at Five Oaks – 2-night stay

http://www.thelodgeatfiveoaks.com

Shop at Tanger Outlets Sevierville – $100 Gift Card http://www.tangeroutlet.com/sevierville

Four Tickets to Rainforest Adventures http://www.rfadventures.com Ripley’s attractions

http://www.ripley.com Alcatraz East Crime Museum http://www.alcatrazeast.com Titanic Museum

Attraction http://www.titanicpigeonforge.com Wonderworks http://www.wonderworkstn.com

Meal Vouchers at Dick’s Last Resort http://www.dickslastresort.com Ben & Jerry’s at Tanger Outlets

Sevierville http://www.benjerry.com/sevierville

). The approximate retail value of the prize(s) is $500. Entrants can win only once.

All results are unofficial until winner(s) is/are verified by the Sponsor(s). Prizes may not be

exchanged, substituted, transferred or redeemed for other prizes by winner. Cash will not be

awarded as a substitute for prize. Prizes are awarded ‘as is’ with no guarantees or warranties as

to use, merchantability, or fitness for a specific purpose, and the Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible

for defective prizes. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to substitute a prize in their sole discretion

without an on-air or off-air announcement, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be

awarded. Other terms and conditions may apply.

7. Conditions for Acceptance of the Prize(s). The winner(s) must claim the prize(s) in-person

at the Station during regular business hours (M-F from 8:30 AM PST – 4:30 PM PST)). Prize(s)

will not be mailed under any circumstances. The prize(s) must be claimed by February 27th,

2018 at 9:00amor it/they will be forfeited. Winner(s) will be required to provide a valid

government issued photo identification card and to execute an affidavit of eligibility and

publicity and liability release prior to receiving their prize(s). The Station may require the

winner’s guests, invitees, or travel companions to sign liability releases prior to receiving the

prize. All unclaimed or rejected prizes will be forfeited. Failure by the winner(s) to respond to

the Station’s messages, calls, e-mails or other notification will lead to forfeiture of the prize(s).

Failure to completely fill out and sign all waivers, releases, or forms requested by the Station will

result in forfeiture of the prize(s). Upon forfeiture of the prize(s), the Station the right, at its

discretion, to award that prize to another winner using the method described above. A winner

who forfeits any prize is not eligible to win another contest conducted by the Station for thirty

(30) days. If this Contest is open to entrants under the age of 18, a winner is under the age of 18,

a parent or legal guardian will be required to claim the prize(s) and execute all releases on behalf

of the minor. If a prize winner is a minor, that winner’s travel companion must be his/her parent

or legal guardian.

Payment of all federal, state and local taxes is the sole responsibility of the winner(s) and the

winner(s) may receive an IRS Form 1099 or equivalent from the Sponsor(s). The Sponsor(s) will

report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a

one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) is/are required to fill out any tax

forms requested by the Sponsor(s) in order to receive their prize(s).

Unless otherwise stated above, Winner(s) will be solely responsible for any and all license and

registration fees, accommodations, transportation costs, gratuities and all other items of an

incidental nature. All expenses on receipt and use of prize(s) are the sole responsibility of the

winner(s), the Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for any weather changes or extenuating

circumstances relating to a prize received. The Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for replacing or

reimbursing winners with any form of compensation for events that are delayed or canceled. All

delays and cancellations are deemed beyond the control of the Sponsor(s). This includes, but is

not limited to, event cancellations, trip schedule changes, flight cancellations, changes in travel

arrangements, travel delays of any form and duration, game cancellations and delays, as well as

all acts of nature. Sponsor(s) will not be responsible for failure to supply the prize(s) by reason of

any force majeure events, such as acts of God, war, terrorist attacks, unusually severe weather,

labor strikes, or other causes beyond the control of the Sponsor(s).

By accepting the prize, the winner or winners (or, in the case of a minor, their parent/legal

guardian) agree to have their name, voice, likeness, biographical information, and entry materials

used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this Contest, and in any media

whatsoever, including the Station, http://www.wspa.com, and on Facebook or any purpose whatsoever,

worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization or compensation to the entrant.

8. Social Media. For contests or sweepstakes conducted on Facebook, Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the

right to remove any entrant from consideration for failure to abide by the guidelines, policies, or

procedures of Facebook, and to delete or remove any of entrant’s related “Likes,” comments,

posts, tweets, photos, user generated content, or other electronic messages, communications, or

submissions at its/their discretion. Sponsor(s) also reserve(s) the right to block, ignore, and/or

completely prevent any entrant, account, user, or profile from accessing the Contest and/or the

Sponsor(s) profile(s), account(s), website(s), blog(s) or handle(s). This Contest is in no way

sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook. By entering this Contest,

entrants agree to release and hold Facebook harmless from any or all claims, liability, damages,

judgments, fines, costs, expenses related to or associated with their participation in this Contest.

Entrants understand that by logging-in to Facebook, that they agree to comply with Facebook’s

Terms of Service, and that their personal information is subject to the Privacy Policies and

information collection practices of Facebook. Entrants agree that the Sponsor(s) is/are not

responsible for the collection, disclosure, transfer, or dissemination of their personal information,

whether directly or indirectly, by Facebook, third party advertisers, marketers, or any other

transferees. For entries submitted through Facebook, the Sponsor(s) may be limited to using the

information in a manner set forth by Facebook and in no other way.

9. Limitation on Liability. Sponsor(s) disclaim(s) all liabilities to the winner(s) with respect to

receipt and use of the prize(s). Winners and their guests or travel companions, by acceptance of

their prize(s), agree to release and hold the Sponsor(s), Facebook, and its/their affiliated

companies, their advertising, promotion and production agencies, and their respective parent

companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and

representatives harmless from any and all liability, claims, causes of actions, damages, fines, and

costs of any kind whatsoever (including reasonable attorney’s fees) which may be sustained

directly or indirectly to persons or property in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of

the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any Contest- or prize-related

activity.

10. Reservation of Rights. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to make changes to these Official

Rules in their sole discretion which will become effective upon announcement. Sponsor(s)

reserve(s) the right to cancel or terminate this Contest for any reason in the event that it cannot

be run or administered as intended by the Sponsor(s). Any such changes or termination will be

announced on http://www.facebook.com/sceneon7. Any attempt by an entrant or any other individual

to deliberately damage or undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest may be a violation

of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made, Sponsor(s) reserve the right to

prosecute or seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law.

11. Contact Information. For questions or more information about this Contest, please contact

WSPAat 250 International Drive, Spartanburg For a copy of these rules, addendum, and/or list of

winners please send a self-addressed stamped envelope to WSPAwithin sixty (60) days of the

end of this Contest.