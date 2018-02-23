Spartanburg Co. man arrested on 20+ child porn charges

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA)–An Enoree man has been arrested on 23 charges in connection to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Investigators say 24-year-old Trevor Lee Morris recorded a nude minor without the victim’s knowledge and distributed child pornography.

According to a release from the S.C. Attorney General’s office, Morris has been charged with two counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, 11 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Morris was arrested Thursday and booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center. He was released Friday morning on a $12,500 surety bond and ordered to have no contact with the victim, no unsupervised contact with minors and no access to the Internet or computers.

The attorney general’s office says Morris faces 10 to 20 years of prison time on each charge if convicted.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Attorney General’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office assisted them.