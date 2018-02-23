Suspect arrested after missing Kentucky teen found in home

SALUDA, S.C. (AP) – A 16-year-old girl reported missing from Kentucky two months ago has been found in South Carolina, and authorities say they have arrested a suspect in her disappearance.

The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page that it received a report on Feb. 20 from the girl’s family. Deputies went to the home of 24-year-old Florencio Gomez Saiche, who said no one else was in the house.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies heard movements, searched the home and found the victim and took her to safety.

The girl had last been seen in Kentucky around Dec. 7. Media outlets say she’s been reunited with her family.

Saiche is jailed without bond on charges of kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct. It’s not known if he has an attorney.

