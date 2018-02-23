Bond set for teen charged with making threat in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A 17-year-old student that attends Cherokee Technology Center in Gaffney was arrested Friday after making a threat.

According to a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies obtained a warrant charging Christian Whitlock, of Gaffney, with disturbing schools.

Whitlock was arrested at his home around 12:15 p.m. Friday

According to the sheriff’s office, Whitlock was already suspended from the school by school officials and was not on school grounds.

Four deputies were assigned to the Cherokee Technology Center on Friday as a precaution.

“The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and all other law enforcement agencies in the county have had meetings this week to discuss these copycat incidents involving threats to our schools. All agencies have agreed that any threats made toward students, staff at our local schools and law enforcement can be prove who is responsible for such threats will be charged,” from the news release.

Sheriff’s office officials also asked that students and parents contact law enforcement and/or school officials immediately if they see or hear of any alleged threats.

“We will continue to post officers at the schools even when we determine a threat not to be credible to give parents and student the peace of mind knowing law enforcement is present to protect them while attending school.”

Whitlock appeared for bond hearing at 4 p.m. on Friday, where his bond was set at $2,125 cash or surety.

A judge ordered him to not have contact with students, personnel at the school, ordered to have a mental health evaluation, as well as must wear GPS monitoring.

WE WANT TO SHARE WITH OUR USERS ON WSPA.COM THAT OVER THE PAST FEW DAYS; WE HAVE RECEIVED COUNTLESS ONLINE MESSAGES AND PHONE CALLS ABOUT REPORTS OF THREATS AT VARIOUS SCHOOLS IN OUR AREA. WE TAKE ALL OF THESE REPORTS SERIOUSLY AND WE WANT TO ASSURE YOU THAT WE CHECK INTO EACH ONE OF THEM. BUT OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION, WE ARE LIMITING OUR REPORTING HERE TO THREATS ON SCHOOL SECURITY THAT ARE CONFIRMED BY LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AND INCLUDE CHARGES OF CRIMINAL BEHAVIOR.

