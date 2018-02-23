The Latest: Switzerland wins gold in Alpine team event

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) The Latest on the Pyeongchang Olympics (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

Switzerland has beaten top-seeded Austria to take the gold medal in the Olympic debut of the Alpine team skiing event.

Switzerland was up 2-1 in the final matchup when Swiss ski racer Daniel Yule wrapped up the win as Austrian Marco Schwarz skied out along the side-by-side parallel slalom course.

Norway edged France in the bronze medal match. The countries were tied at 2, but Norway’s top skiers were faster. Each team had two male and two female skiers.

The Swiss ski team ended the Pyeongchang Games with two gold medals and seven total. Austria’s ski squad also had seven medals, including three gold. Norway’s Alpine skiers also had seven medals, including one gold.

Several of the world’s top racers, including American Mikaela Shiffrin and Austrian Marcel Hirscher, skipped the event.

—

12:30 p.m.

Top-seeded Austria and Switzerland will meet in the final of the Alpine team skiing event, which is making its Olympic debut in Pyeongchang.

Norway and France square off in the bronze-medal match.

It’s an event that several of the top ski racers decided to skip. Marcel Hirscher isn’t in the lineup for the Austrians.

This event closes out the Alpine ski program at the Pyeongchang Games.

—

12:15 p.m.

Top-seeded Austria has rolled into the semifinal round of the Alpine team event at the Pyeongchang Olympics by beating Sweden, 4-0.

Joining Austria in the semis are Norway, France and Switzerland. There are 16 seeded countries competing in a bracket-style tournament in an event that’s making its Olympic debut.

Several of the world’s top racers skipped the competition, including American Mikaela Shiffrin and Austrian Marcel Hirscher, to get back to focusing on the upcoming World Cup races.

—

11:50 a.m.

Great Britain has beaten the U.S. to advance to the quarterfinal round of the Alpine team skiing event, which is making its debut at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Quite a few of the world’s top racers skipped the competition, including American Mikaela Shiffrin and Austrian Marcel Hirscher.

The competition has 16 countries seeded for a bracket-style tournament. Each team has four racers – two men and two women – competing in 1-on-1, side-by-side parallel runs.

Each race victory is worth one point. If the score ends up at 2-all, the tiebreaker is the lower combined time of each team’s fastest man and fastest woman.

That’s how Great Britain beat the U.S. after their match was tied at 2. Also advancing are top-seeded Austria, Sweden, Norway, Italy, France, Germany and Switzerland. Medals will be awarded Saturday.

—

11:35 a.m.

Canadian snowboarder Sebastien Toutant has soared to gold in the Olympic debut of men’s Big Air.

Toutant scored a 174.25 in the final to give Team Canada its 11th gold of the Pyeongchang Games.

Kyle Mack of the United States took second with a score of 168.75. He had a chance to better Toutant but sat down on his third and final jump.

Billy Morgan of Great Britain earned bronze in front of a boisterous crowd at Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre.

Ivanka Trump was also in attendance. The daughter of president Donald Trump took in the finals as part of a whirlwind tour during the penultimate day of the games. Wearing a red ski suit with a blue knit USA cap, Trump joined Kim Jung-sook, wife of South Korean president Moon Jae-in.

Red Gerard, who captured the first gold medal for the United States in Pyeongchang in the slopestyle event two weeks ago, finished fifth.

—

11 a.m.

Ivanka Trump is watching snowboarders vying for medals at the men’s Big Air competition at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Trump, who will lead the U.S. delegation at the closing ceremony Sunday, chatted with South Korean First Lady Kim Jung-suk while watching from a box.

Also sitting next to her is International Olympic Committee member and 1998 gold medalist Angela Ruggiero.

Trump was smiling and appeared to be having fun. She’s wearing a Team USA hat and red snowsuit.

Music from Drake, Chance and South Korean artist Psy piped in over loudspeakers between competitors.

—

10:30 a.m.

Lindsey Vonn has said repeatedly that the Pyeongchang Olympics will be the last Winter Games of her career. But her U.S. teammate and heir apparent Mikaela Shiffrin isn’t so sure she really means it. Vonn is 33. Shiffrin is 22. Each has won three Olympic medals.

”Whenever I hear anybody say something about this,” Shiffrin says, laughing, at a press conference. ”It’s like, `most likely,’ `probably,’ `maybe,’ `we’ll see,’ `not sure.’ I’m like, `Knowing Lindsey, I don’t believe her.”’

They were the only two members of the country’s Alpine team to earn medals at the Pyeongchang Games.

Vonn won bronze in the downhill and Shiffrin won gold in the giant slalom and silver in the combined.

—

9:55 a.m.

The International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation says it isn’t commenting yet on an alleged anti-doping rule violation by Russian women’s bobsledder Nadezhda Sergeeva.

The federation says it will comment once the Court of Arbitration for Sport issues a ruling. The federation has been told by the court’s Anti-Doping Division that the International Olympic Committee has filed a case against Sergeeva.

”At this point the IBSF is not in the position to give further information but will do so once (CAS) has taken a decision on the matter,” the bobsled federation said.

Russian officials said Sergeeva tested positive for trimetazidine, ordinarily part of angina medication. It affects metabolism and is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Sergeeva finished 12th at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The Russian team was barred from the Olympics in December for doping at the Sochi Games, but the IOC invited 168 athletes to compete under the Olympic flag.

—

9:45 a.m.

Ivanka Trump will get a taste of Olympic action on the final full day of events at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

The daughter of President Donald Trump is expected to make stops at the men’s Big Air final; the gold medal curling match, where the U.S. men have a chance to win their first-ever gold medal in the event; and speedskating.

Trump is leading the U.S. delegation at Sunday’s closing ceremony.

In action already underway Saturday, surprise super-G champion Ester Ledecka has the fastest time so far in women’s snowboard parallel slalom qualifying.

—

