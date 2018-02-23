Training school resource officers

(WSPA) – The shooting in Florida lasted six minutes and the school’s armed resource officer there ran into the building, but stood outside for four minutes as students and teachers were gunned down inside.

It’s a disturbing revelation that is sparking questions about how resource officers locally are trained.

As investigators look into why that officer in Florida failed to respond, here in the Upstate resource officers are making sure the public knows you can count on them.

For any parent, it may be hard to imagine how an officer trained to protect your kids failed to respond.

For Dale Lowery, who had a son that died from a gunshot would, it strikes an even deeper chord.

“I couldn’t just stand around and watch children be killed, or listen to them scream and shots ring out, and I’ve got a gun in my hand and I don’t go do anything,” Lowery said. “No, I cannot understand that.”

Landrum School Resource Officer James Shehan said without question he knows his training would kick in.

We asked him, “if there were an active shooter on campus, what’s the first thing you would do?”

“I’m going to him,” Shehan said. “I’m going to stop the threat.”

Ben Murray, a Landrum High School senior, said, “I feel extremely safe and I know that if some situation, God forbid, ever happened at our school like that, that Officer Shehan would be the first to make sure he is there, he is responding to the situation.”

When an officer becomes a school resource officer, they must undergo an additional two weeks of training, usually with the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, and that does include active shooter scenarios, and how to respond.

And Shehan said that’s reinforced by ongoing annual training.

“They take you through different scenarios,” he said. “The shooter could be in a room that’s just barricaded off, and he’s stuck inside that room. He could be mobile throughout the building or the school, or he could have a hostage.”

Ultimately it’s up to each law enforcement agency to develop a response plan for resource officers.

We couldn’t find one in the Upstate where Step 1 wasn’t to “locate and stop the threat.”

“I know you’re risking your life, but that’s what he’s paid to do,” Lowery said. “I would have done it for free if I had to. If I had got shot in the process, so be it.”