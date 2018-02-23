Using dog waste to produce light?

LONDON, UK (WSPA) – A British inventor says he’s found a way turn your dogs messes into a powerful took to help the environment.

The creator, Brian Harper, hated seeing dog waste on the ground. Now he’s encouraging dog walkers in London to drop the waste into his bio digester which converts it into methane to fuel a lamp.

Harper offers dog walkers free paper bags and after the scoop, they deposit it in the device. A few turns of a handle break open the bags and release the contents to begin fermentation, and emissions are channeled up to fuel the lantern. He says about 10 bags of dog waste from a medium-sized dog can produce two hours of light.

The 66-year-old says he hopes to get his ‘K-9 Bio-Lantern System’ into other areas looking for an environmentally friendly way to deal with dog waste.