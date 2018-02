Spartanburg –

In a ceremony on the Spartanburg Day campus Friday morning, Zion Williamson received his McDonald’s All-American jersey. The Griffins senior is averaging 36.1 points a game, 11.5 rebounds a game & 3.4 assists a game this season while shooting 83.2% from the floor.

Williamson is one of just 24 high school male athletes to be named a McDonald’s All-American this season.

The McDonald’s All-American game is March 28th in Atlanta.