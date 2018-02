MCDOWELL CO., NC (WSPA) – One person has died after falling from a waterfall in Old Fort, Saturday morning.

According to McDowell County Emergency Services, the victim fell from Upper Catawba Falls shortly before 11:45am.

Around 60 personnel were needed to pull the victim’s body from the rugged and steep terrain.

Officials say the victim was finally pulled from the area around 5:30pm.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.