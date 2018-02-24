11th Ranked Clemson Completes Sweep of 10th Ranked Dallas Baptist

CLEMSON, S.C. (Clemson SID) – Drew Wharton hit two three-run homers to lead No. 11 Clemson to a 9-1 win over No. 10 Dallas Baptist in the first game of a doubleheader at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 6-0, while the Patriots fell to 3-2.

Wharton, who had a career-high six RBIs, started Clemson’s four-run second inning with a three-run shot. Two batters later, Bryce Teodosio lined his first career homer, a solo long ball down the left-field line. In the third inning, Robert Jolly hit a run-scoring single, then Wharton connected for another three-run homer, his third long ball of the season.

Tiger starter Brooks Crawford (1-0) earned the win, as he allowed only three hits, no runs and no walks with five strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched. Spencer Strider pitched the final 3.0 innings to record his first career save. Patriot starter Jordan Martinson (0-1) suffered the loss, as he gave up seven runs on four hits in 2.1 innings pitched.

——–

Clemson Sweeps No. 10 DBU With 3-2 Win in Game 2 of DH





CLEMSON, S.C. (Clemson SID) – Jake Higginbotham tossed 7.0 strong innings in No. 11 Clemson’s 3-2 victory over No. 10 Dallas Baptist in the second game of a doubleheader at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers, who allowed just four runs (two earned) in sweeping the series 3-0, improved to 7-0, while the Patriots fell to 3-3.





Higginbotham (2-0) earned the win by pitching a career-long 7.0 innings pitched, allowing five hits, one unearned run and no walks with seven strikeouts. Ryley Gilliam pitched the final 2.0 innings to record his second save of the season. Patriot starter Luke Eldred (1-1) suffered the loss despite allowing just four hits, two runs and no walks in 4.2 innings pitched.





Logan Davidson led off the first inning with a single and Seth Beer followed with a two-run homer, his second long ball of the year. Jimmy Glowenke cut Clemson’s lead in half in the second inning with a run-scoring single. The Tigers added a run in the eighth inning on Chris Williams’ sacrifice fly.





The Tigers conclude their eight-game homestand on Tuesday when they host Winthrop at Doug Kingsmore Stadium at 4 p.m., on ACC Network Extra. Tickets are only $2.