Another suspicious package found in Anderson Co. overnight

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Deputies say yet another suspicious package was found at an intersection in Anderson County early Saturday morning.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the package was found at the intersection of Travis Road and Little Mountain Road around 2:00am.

County bomb squad was called to investigate and render the package safe for investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office says their department, along with the FBI and ATF, have been investigating numerous suspicious and dangerous packages on or along Anderson County Roads since late January.

Anyone with information on the person responsible is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Anyone who sees a suspicious package should not approach it but should immediately call 911 to report it.